Xiaomi Has Made This Gorgeous Transparent TV; Just Don’t Knock It Over And Say You Didn’t See It

How would you mind owning a TV that you can’t see when it is switched off? No longer restricted to the realms of magic or Hollywood movies, a transparent TV is something that can actually buy right now. Thanks to Xiaomi, that is. The company has officially unveiled the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition and calling this gorgeous would be a gross understatement. This in fact is the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. This is an OLED TV, as the name suggests. When the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition is turned off, it lives up to its name, it is just like a slab of glass sitting there. Be careful to not brush against it or topple it over, because you may just not realize with all the transparence that it is sitting there. How much does this gorgeous brilliance cost? That would be RMB 49,999 (which is around Rs 5,38,000 direct conversion) for this 55-inch TV.

So, how does this work? If you notice the chunky circular base, that is where all the circuitry and electricals that power a TV are based, unlike the TVs that you and I own which have all this behind the display panel. Then there is the transparent OLED (TOLED) technology which makes the panel itself see-through. According to the Universal Display Corporation, the TOLED screens do not need backlighting because each diode emits its own light, when powered on. OLED screens generally use a reflective cathode layer, which takes away their ability to be transparent. Transparent OLEDs use what is called the top-emitting OLED technology, which the UDC says sees the anode and cathode work together to form an optical cavity, emitting light away from the substrate and the backplane, increasing the aperture ratio of the display.

As a result TOLED displays can have as much as 80% transparency when they are powered off because the pixels are as clear as glass.

Xiaomi says the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition’s transparent OLED panel has a 150000:1 rated static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio. This would simply mean richer blacks and a very bright panel. This also supports the DCI-P3 standard and is a 10-bit display panel. This TV is powered by the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip and has the AI Master Smart Engine image processing which Xiaomi says utilizes 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization for 5 major use scenarios, for the best picture reproduction irrespective of content. The Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition runs a customized MIUI for TV and also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

We have no idea when the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition will come to India, if at all. But if it does, and you have the money to buy a premium TV, this might really look good in your living room.