Xiaomi Has Sold 100 Million Smartphones in India Over Five Years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it has shipped over 10 crore smartphones in India in the last five years. "It's a testament to the love we have received from millions of Mi Fans since our inception. "There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved," said Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. This milestone has been achieved in the period starting Q3 2014 till July 2019, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The company's Redmi A and Redmi Note series have been two of the most popular smartphone series in the country. "I am extremely thankful to our 100 million smartphone users and we promise to keep working hard on delivering impeccable user experience across product, after-sales and retail verticals," Jain added. Xiaomi has been the leading smartphone brand in India for eight consecutive quarters, with a 28.3 per cent market share for Q2 2019 as per the IDC. Redmi 6A and Redmi Note 7 Pro were the top two best-selling smartphones in the industry for Q2 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.