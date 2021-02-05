Xiaomi Has Unveiled a Concept Phone With Quad-Curved Display, No Buttons or Charging Port

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a new concept phone that has no buttons, no ports, and has a quad-curved waterfall display that curves on all four sides. The presence of no buttons could mean that Xiaomi will use touch sensors for power, volume control, and other functions, and the presence of no ports means that the smartphone will be charged wirelessly. There also seems to be no front camera on the Xiaomi concept smartphone, which leads us to believe that it may have an under-display front camera.

The new concept smartphone has been teased by Xiaomi in a YouTube video which shows the smartphone from all sides. The video shows the Xiaomi concept's curved edges from all sides, enabling a flowing, waterfall-like display that seemed to be running on a specially-optimised software version. The videos shows how Xiaomi will use touch-sensitive buttons in order to allow users to control volume, power, and more. Since there is no charging port either, it is safe to assume that the Xiaomi concept will use wireless charging. The video also shows that Xiaomi has moved the status bar to the right edge giving a cleaner look to the front part of the display.

Xiaomi says that the smartphone has a hyper quad-curved 88-degree surface area that represents the sum of 46 ground-breaking patents, greater than its parts. While this concept does look like something that everyone would like to get their hands on, it is not confirmed if Xiaomi will ever launch it as a commercial offering.