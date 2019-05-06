English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ With Snapdragon 855 Leaks, Could Potentially be the Mi Mix 4
Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ will be coming with a triple camera setup at the back, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.
Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ will be coming with a triple camera setup at the back, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.
Loading...
Rumours around Xiaomi’s next flagship have started to fall in and if the latest one is to be believed, the Mi Mix 4 is soon going to be a reality. After giving a scoop on the upcoming Xiaomi Android One phones, Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief with XDA Developers, has said that the Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ will be coming with a triple camera setup at the back, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.
According to Rahman, this is “very early information from source code - subject to error due to interpretation.” Technically these are the same specifications as the Mi 9, so we can’t really say if the details are genuine. But, if they are, it means that we will get all the features of the Mi 9, in a much better-looking design.
Last year’s Mi Mix 3 came with a slider mechanism to reveal the front camera system and thanks to that Xiaomi managed to use a display that covered the entire front with no notches, holes or anything. Sadly the company had kept the device limited to only a few regions and didn’t launch it in India. This is because the handset tips over to a more premium category, and that is something Xiaomi isn’t experimenting in India yet.
The company had released an early teaser for the successor of Mi Mix 3 back in March. The teaser was an image of all the Mi Mix smartphones including the Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 3. Notably, the Mi Mix 2S was missing. There is also a fourth phone in the image with no name giving a subtle hint that it could be the Mi Mix 4.
According to Rahman, this is “very early information from source code - subject to error due to interpretation.” Technically these are the same specifications as the Mi 9, so we can’t really say if the details are genuine. But, if they are, it means that we will get all the features of the Mi 9, in a much better-looking design.
Last year’s Mi Mix 3 came with a slider mechanism to reveal the front camera system and thanks to that Xiaomi managed to use a display that covered the entire front with no notches, holes or anything. Sadly the company had kept the device limited to only a few regions and didn’t launch it in India. This is because the handset tips over to a more premium category, and that is something Xiaomi isn’t experimenting in India yet.
The company had released an early teaser for the successor of Mi Mix 3 back in March. The teaser was an image of all the Mi Mix smartphones including the Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 3. Notably, the Mi Mix 2S was missing. There is also a fourth phone in the image with no name giving a subtle hint that it could be the Mi Mix 4.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- George RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8, Here’s Why
- Facebook Took Down Pictures of Breast Cancer Survivors. Their Explanation is Nudity
- Google Messed up With The Pixel 3 Sale And Charged Users Full Price Despite 50 Percent Discount
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results