Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ With Snapdragon 855 Leaks, Could Potentially be the Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ will be coming with a triple camera setup at the back, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ With Snapdragon 855 Leaks, Could Potentially be the Mi Mix 4
Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ will be coming with a triple camera setup at the back, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.
Loading...
Rumours around Xiaomi’s next flagship have started to fall in and if the latest one is to be believed, the Mi Mix 4 is soon going to be a reality. After giving a scoop on the upcoming Xiaomi Android One phones, Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief with XDA Developers, has said that the Xiaomi ‘Hercules’ will be coming with a triple camera setup at the back, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC.

According to Rahman, this is “very early information from source code - subject to error due to interpretation.” Technically these are the same specifications as the Mi 9, so we can’t really say if the details are genuine. But, if they are, it means that we will get all the features of the Mi 9, in a much better-looking design.

Last year’s Mi Mix 3 came with a slider mechanism to reveal the front camera system and thanks to that Xiaomi managed to use a display that covered the entire front with no notches, holes or anything. Sadly the company had kept the device limited to only a few regions and didn’t launch it in India. This is because the handset tips over to a more premium category, and that is something Xiaomi isn’t experimenting in India yet.

The company had released an early teaser for the successor of Mi Mix 3 back in March. The teaser was an image of all the Mi Mix smartphones including the Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 3. Notably, the Mi Mix 2S was missing. There is also a fourth phone in the image with no name giving a subtle hint that it could be the Mi Mix 4.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram