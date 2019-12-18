Xiaomi Hits Back at Blogger Who Criticised Company’s Low-Priced Phones
A Chinese blogger who goes by the name Telco Panda, had said that low prices prevent a big country from upgrading to world-class technology.
Image for Representation
Chinese phone maker Xiaomi took to microblogging platform Weibo to hit back at a blogger who had alleged that the brand makes phones that are too cheap, said a report published in South China Morning Post. The blogger, identified as Tongxin Xiao Xiongmao, or Telco Panda, is apparently a fan of Huawei phones. He had said low prices can be a “stumbling block” for a big country to upgrade to a world-class level, alleging that a huge number of Xiaomi users is a sign that there is something wrong with the country.
Responding to the allegation, Xiaomi vice president Lu Weibing said, “Taking developed countries as an ‘example’ is a lack of national self-confidence, Moreover, developed countries brought us brands like Walmart, IKEA, Costco, UNIQLO and other companies and brands, benefiting the whole world."
Xiaomi’s public relations manager Xu Jieyun and executive Pan Jiutang also supported their brand and accused Huawei of making cheap phones in the past. Following the reactions of the Xiaomi top guns, the blogger deleted the original post and has now posted that he supports Xiaomi and other companies in “expanding the country’s strength”.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Studio Review: The Bose Home Speaker 500 Finally Gets Competition
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- Eminent Theatre and Film Actor Shriram Lagoo Dies, Condolences Pour in
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills