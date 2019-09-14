Xiaomi Holds 46 Percent of India's Online Smartphone Market in Q2 2019
Xiaomi's Note 7 Pro was the best performing model in the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 price segment, followed by the Realme 3 Pro.
Image for representation.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has captured around 46 per cent of the online market in the second quarter of 2019, according to the latest research by Counterpoint's Market Monitor service. Redmi Note 7 Pro series, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Go contributed more than two-thirds of Xiaomi's total online sales.
"Growth of Xiaomi and Realme, and the focus of Samsung on online channels with its Galaxy M-series drove the shipments in the online segment. The success of these brands also meant that the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 (approx $210-$280) was the fastest-growing price band in the online segment," Anshika Jain, Research Analyst, said.
"Xiaomi Note 7 Pro was the best performing model in this price band, followed by the Realme 3 Pro," she said. In June, Xiaomi introduced the ‘Express Delivery' programme to promote sales on Mi.com. Realme became the second-largest player in the online segment, driven by a strong online push and good performance of its affordable series, Realme C2, Realme 3, and Realme 3 Pro.
The smartphone shipments on the online channel in India grew 26 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of 2019. New launches and multiple summer sale events also drove the growth.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Old is Captain America? Marvel Studios Hint at Old Steve's Age in Avengers Endgame
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5