Xiaomi Holds 46 Percent of India's Online Smartphone Market in Q2 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has captured around 46 per cent of the online market in the second quarter of 2019, according to the latest research by Counterpoint's Market Monitor service. Redmi Note 7 Pro series, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Go contributed more than two-thirds of Xiaomi's total online sales.

"Growth of Xiaomi and Realme, and the focus of Samsung on online channels with its Galaxy M-series drove the shipments in the online segment. The success of these brands also meant that the Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 (approx $210-$280) was the fastest-growing price band in the online segment," Anshika Jain, Research Analyst, said.

"Xiaomi Note 7 Pro was the best performing model in this price band, followed by the Realme 3 Pro," she said. In June, Xiaomi introduced the ‘Express Delivery' programme to promote sales on Mi.com. Realme became the second-largest player in the online segment, driven by a strong online push and good performance of its affordable series, Realme C2, Realme 3, and Realme 3 Pro.

The smartphone shipments on the online channel in India grew 26 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of 2019. New launches and multiple summer sale events also drove the growth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.