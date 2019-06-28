Xiaomi Hosts Mi Days and Mi Super Sale With Offers on Mi A2, Poco F1 and More

Xiaomi is hosting special sales on Amazon.in and its own online shopping portal Mi.com. The Mi Days and Mi Super sale are currently on and will go on till June 30 where the company is offering discounts on phones like the Poco F1, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi 6 Pro. Customers can also avail certain bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers.

Mi.com is offering the Poco F1 (6GB + 64GB) for Rs 17,999. You can get extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. There is also a special R. 2,400 Instant Jio cashback and up to 6TB Jio 4G data offer, no-cost EMI option, and an instant cashback of Rs 750 on Axis Bank card and EMI transactions.

The Mi A2 can be purchased for Rs 10,990 on Amazon.in and the Mi India store for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant, can now be purchased at Rs 15,999. You can also get additional exchange discount.

Additionally, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 10 percent instant discount with Yes Bank credit card EMI. The Mi store is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000 with Mi Exchange program, no-cost EMI, and instant cashback worth Rs 2,200 for Jio subscribers.

The Redmi Y2 can now be purchased at Rs 7,999 from Amazon.in and Mi Store for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the higher-end variant of the phone can be purchased at Rs 9,720 and Rs 9,999 from Amazon and Mi store respectively.

Other offers include the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is now priced at R. 12,999 on Mi online store and Rs 11,999 on Amazon.in. The Redmi 6 Pro is currently available at Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB model is available at Rs 9,999. The Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are also up available with discounts and additional offers. Amazon has also listed up to Rs 7,000 off on Mi TVs, Mi Power Banks starting at Rs 899, and the Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones priced at Rs 1,499.