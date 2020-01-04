Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi, Huawei Foldable Phones to Use Flexible Displays from Samsung: Report

Xiaomi and Huawei were previously known to be sourcing foldable displays from Chinese vendors before this.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Xiaomi, Huawei Foldable Phones to Use Flexible Displays from Samsung: Report
Image for Representation (Image: Vishal Mathur/News18)

Two major Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Huawei will reportedly use foldable smartphone panels from Samsung Display this year. Earlier, Huawei Mate X used foldable panels from China's BOE while Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha used a flexible display from another Chinese display maker, Visionox, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Xiaomi had recently patented a pull-out phone with a side bar. The patent was approved and published on December 6, 2019 and it may use foldable smartphone panels from Samsung Display. There are some product images included where a device is shown that can be pulled into a tablet format. Meanwhile, the cameras are placed at the rear, which a user will notice when the smartphone is pulled out. The front cameras are placed on a sidebar, similar to the Mi Mix Alpha.

Xiaomi is expected to release a foldable phone by the end of 2019. Additionally, Huawei is also reportedly planning to launch its another foldable smartphone Mate X2 in the third quarter of this year. Based on the date, the foldable device should be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor and will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020.

The Mate X2 will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, means it will not fold outwards but inwards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram