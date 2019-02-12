English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi I Love Mi Days Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi TV 4A And More on Flipkart For Valentine's Day
During the " Xiaomi I Love Mi Days" sale, phones like Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, among others are selling with massive discounts
Xiaomi's I Love Mi Days Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi TV 4A And More on Flipkart For Valentine's Day
Xiaomi is back with another discount sale with I Love Mi Days sale for this year on Mi.com and Flipkart, just in time for the Valentine’s Day. During the "I Love Mi Days" sale, phones like Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, among others are selling with massive discounts. In addition to the smartphones, several other Xiaomi products like Mi Band HRX edition, Mi TV 4A Pro and others are also selling with discount prices.
Buyers interested in buying the Redmi Note 6 Pro, can avail it for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. One can also purchase the larger 6GB RAM/64GB variant for Rs 14,999. The Redmi Y2 is available for Rs 7,999 for the base 3GB/32GB variant, Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB configuration. In addition, one can also get an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of an old device.
Additionally, one can also get the Mi Band HRX Edition at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299 during the ‘I Love Mi Days' sale. The Mi TV 4A Pro too has received a price cut on the three e-commerce platforms. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 43-inch FHD IPS LCD screen is available for Rs 22,999, whereas the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 49-inch IPS LCD panel is available for Rs 30,999.
