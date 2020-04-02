TECH

Xiaomi Increases Prices by up to Rs 2,000: Here's a List of Revised Phone Prices in India

Xiaomi Increases Prices by up to Rs 2,000: Here's a List of Revised Phone Prices in India

The new prices of Redmi phones are applicable for Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 20 series and more.

Saptak Ghosh
As the GST rate on mobile phones has shot up from 12 percent to 18 percent, Xiaomi has announced that it has increased the prices of its smartphones in India effective, April 1. As a result, customers will now have to fork out up to Rs 2,000 extra if they are planning to buy a Xiaomi smartphone, although the prices are not yet reflected on the company website. The phones include Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi A3, Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 9 Pro and more. It is expected that new pricing will reflect on the company’s website, e-commerce platforms, and retail stores soon.

Redmi Note 9 Series

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max models 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB were launched in India for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Their new prices will be Rs 16,499, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants. The revised prices will now be Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999.

Redmi K20 Series

The Redmi K20 had been selling for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999 for the 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants. They will now sell for Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. The Redmi K20 Pro was selling at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants. Their new prices are now Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999.

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro Series

Coming to the budget segments now, the Redmi Note 8 Pro 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB debuted for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,999. These will be available for Rs 10,999, Rs 13,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 8 Pro models 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB were available for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999. Their new prices are Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 18,999 respectively.

Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 Pro Series

The two Redmi 7A variants 2GB+16GB and 2GB+32GB were earlier priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199 respectively. The phones will be now available at Rs 6,499 and Rs 6,699 respectively.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB debuted for Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999. The revised pricing will Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

All said and done, the price tags of Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Mi A3's 6GB RAM variant remain unchanged. They will continue to be sold at Rs Rs 4,999, Rs 10,999, and Rs 14,999 respectively.

