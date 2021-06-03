Xiaomi Indefinitely Postpones Mi 11 Ultra's Sale in India Due to 'Circumstances Beyond Control'

Xiaomi has announced that its current flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra’s sale in India, is delayed indefinitely due to circumstance “beyond control." The company adds via its social media channels that it is “working hard" to bring the premium Android phone to the Indian market as soon as the current COVID-19 pandemic situation improves. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra first debuted in China and later came to India in April alongside Mi 11X 5G and Mi 11X Pro 5G. Currently the Mi 11X 5G (6GB + 128GB) is available to purchase in India at starting Rs 29,999, while the Mi 11X Pro (8GB + 128GB) is available to pre-book for Rs 39,999. The premium Mi 11 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant, and interested buyers can head to its landing page on the Xiaomi website to select the ‘notify me’ to get the latest availability updates. The smartphone comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

To recall, the Mi Ultra 11 comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3,200×1,440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display panel supports up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and Xiaomi claims that Mi 11 Ultra is water-resistant at a maximum depth of up to 1.5 metres. At the back, the triple camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor that supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. The Mi 11 Ultra has a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display at the back to allow users to preview selfies while using the primary rear camera. Otherwise, users can use the 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front for selfie and video calling. At last, the smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging.

