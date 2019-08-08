Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More

With Amazon and Flipkart hosting their respective sales for the month of August, Xiaomi has also joined in with its own sale on Mi.com. The Xiaomi Independence Sale is slated from August 7 and will go on till August 11. The biggest attraction is Xiaomi’s range of smartphones as well as certain accessories.

Here are the ones you shouldn’t miss:

Redmi Note 7S

One of the best phones in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range, the Redmi Note 7S is available for a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB+32GB variant while the 4GB+64GB variant is selling for Rs 11,999. The Note 7S is the same phone as the Redmi Note 7, but comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. Xiaomi recently launched a new Astro White colour variant which will be a part of the sale priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The same colour variant will also be offered with the Note 7 Pro.

Poco F1

While the Poco F1 is almost a year old device, but it is still a powerful smartphone in its range. Speaking of which, the handset is still selling at a slashed price of Rs 17,999 with the top-end Armoured edition selling at Rs 22,999 during the Xiaomi Independence Sale.

Mi A2

Don’t fancy MIUI? Then you can go for the Mi A2 which comes with stock Android experience. With a launch price of Rs 16,999 for 4 GB+64 GB variant, it is now available at Rs 9,999,

Redmi Y3

Xiaomi’s inexpensive selfie-focused smartphone, the Redmi Y3 was launched in April this year, with a starting price of Rs 9,990 for its base model. It is now available for Rs 8,999 and the higher variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

There also some price cuts on various accessories including the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, Mi Earphones, Mi Band 3 and more.

