Xiaomi India Announces Grow With Mi Initiative to Double The Company's Offline Reach

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi today announced its new initiative for India - Grow With Mi (GWM). With this initiative, the company is planning to double the number of offline retail touch points as well as number of exclusive retail stores in India. Mi India has over 15,000 retail touch points in India, out of which over 3,000 are Mi Stores that are exclusive retail stores for our Mi and Redmi products. These are spread across all states, districts, and towns in India. According to a report by Channel Play, this is the largest exclusive retail network in the country for physical goods. Mi India today announced that will double the total number of touchpoints to over 30,000 in the next one year. Mi India will also double the number of exclusive Mi Stores from 3,000+ to over 6,000 in the next two years. A support package of Rs 100 crores has also been planned to help the retail partners set up and run these stores over the next two years.

The Grwow With Mi program aims to boost the rural markets and will create employment opportunities for over 10,000 Indians, the company said in an announcement. Under the GWM initiative, Mi India will also introduce Mi Retail Academy wherein entrepreneurs from different backgrounds will be nurtured and trained starting from product training to sales training, customer management to polishing other soft skills such as marketing, in-store designing, customer service, retail excellence, etc, thus empowering them with technical knowledge and enhancing their business acumen.

Commenting on the initiative, Manu Jain, MD at Mi India said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the Grow With Mi today. It is a comprehensive retail exercise that will not only foster entrepreneurship but will co-lead an evolution that democratizes access to tech for Mi Fans and consumers across the country. With this new initiative, we are determined to expand our presence and reach out to our customers in the convenience of their hometowns. We are confident that the new initiative will significantly contribute to our offline retail presence and also will help prospective entrepreneurs from small towns and villages to embark on their journey of success.”