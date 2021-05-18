Xiaomi India Extends Product Warranty by Two Months Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

Xiaomi India has decided to extend the warranty of its products for Indian customers as the country continues to battle the second wave of deadly COVID-19. The Chinese tech company says that Xiaomi devices whose warranty is expiring in May or June this year will be able to avail of services for another two months. The company shared the development via a tweet that does not particularly highlight Mi smartphones but refers to Xiaomi devices which suggest the warranty extension covers other devices like earphones, speakers, accessories, and more, though Xiaomi has not confirmed this. The promotional image includes a Redmi smartphone suggesting smartphones under the brand are also covered.

To check the warranty status of your Xiaomi smartphone, enter the IMEI number or the serial number of the device on the Mi product authentication website. To find the IMEI number, users can check the code sticker on the back of the device or packaging box. Users can also dial on *#06# to find the code. Users can also book an appointment on the Mi website for after-sales support. Earlier this week, Xiaomi announced that the India arm of the company emerged as the leading brand in after-sales services. The announcement was based on a study by Red Quanta that collated findings from nearly 8,000 responds in tier 1 and 2 cities in India.

Meanwhile, Poco and Vivo have announced a similar warranty extension programme for customers in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vivo explained the new policy would ensure the extension of the replacement period and other offers by 30 days, calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business. Poco made a similar announcement as Xiaomi and said users whose Poco phone warranty is expiring this month and June could avail of services in the next two months. Companies like Realme and Asus have delayed their launch events owing to the pandemic.

