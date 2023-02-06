During an event in India recently, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi and German tech giant Leica Camera AG announced a strategic cooperation in terms of mobile imaging. The two companies have concluded a framework regarding the development and engineering of the camera for smartphones “co-engineered with Leica.

The objective of this partnership is the joint development of innovative solutions in the smartphone camera module segment as well as the optimization of optical performance.

@XiaomiIndia X @leica_camera Collaboration: Quick Look at Xiaomi12S Ultra with a Leica lens. 🖤#Xiaomi12SUltra @hawkeye @s_anuj pic.twitter.com/OdZbxc5HAL

— Bharat Upadhyay (@bharatupadhya11) February 3, 2023

During the event, Leica also showcased its legacy of over 100 years of making cameras. Xiaomi and Leica first announced their collaboration on working on advanced camera-centric smartphones last year.

Xiaomi introduced its first phone Xiaomi 12S Ultra with the Leica co-branding earlier in 2022. Xiaomi and Leica’s strategic partnership aims to bring advanced camera capabilities to smartphones and push the limits of what is technologically possible in the smartphone camera module segment.

Leica provides its expertise in optical engineering, design, imaging software, and consumer experience to the partnership to help Xiaomi achieve the best possible imaging results. The two companies will bring together the best of both worlds, integrating Lecia’s imaging capabilities into Xiaomi’s products to present an elevated user experience, said Xioami.

With the rise of smartphone camera quality, the partnership opens up new revenue streams for users who are exploring or creating content for platforms like YouTube and social media. The smartphone is closely monitoring the market to cater to the evolving needs of smartphone cameras and plans to integrate the best cameras into its upcoming phones.

Xiaomi said that the technology partnership offers Leica an excellent opportunity to further extend its proven imaging expertise into the smartphone segment. “Smartphones make a very important contribution to the world of photography, and, for Leica, it opens doors to new target groups and applications," the brand said.

In cooperation with Xiaomi, Leica reached a lot of consensuses on topics regarding long-term development of mobile imaging, such as the image style of mobile photography, AI applications, and the introduction of new hardware.

