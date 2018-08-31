Xiaomi India Migrates Its Local Data to India Cloud Infrastructure

Xiaomi today announced that it is migrating its Indian data to cloud service providers with infrastructure in India. The data migration would cover all Indian user data across Xiaomi e-commerce platform (www.mi.com/in/), Mi Community (in.c.mi.com), Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV the company said in a statement.Xiaomi is migrating its local data to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure infrastructure in India and all the existing data would be migrated by the end of 2018. All new Indian user data since 1 July is already being stored in local servers and all existing user data on mi.com/in/ will be fully migrated to servers in India by mid-September 2018.Prior to this, all Indian user data used in mi.com/in/, in.c.mi.com, Mi Cloud, MIUI (Xiaomi Market, feed, Mi Video, advertising, Mi Messaging, push notifications, etc) and Mi TV were stored in AWS servers across Singapore and the United States.Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India: “At Xiaomi, data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us. We are taking one more step towards user data security and privacy by bringing our cloud services to India for all local data needs. It’s something our teams have been working tirelessly on and I am glad we have been able to turn this around for our India users. With the data stored locally and encrypted end to end, users will be able to enjoy greater access speeds.”He continued, “Xiaomi is committed to India and data protection and using cloud servers in India is another step in that direction for us. We will continue to work on this aspect and ensure a heightened user experience for all our users in India.”