Xiaomi India Republic Day Sale Announced: All Deals on Mi TV, Smartphones & Other Products

With the Republic Day approaching in a week's time, there are a lot of sales and offers going on around the 72nd Republic Day. Xiaomi India has also joined the part with its Republic Day Sale that will see huge discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, air purifiers, accessories, and more. The Mi India Republic Day Sale will start on Wednesday, 20 January and will go on till January 24.

During the Mi India Republic Day Sale, buyers will see discounted rates on a number of products, along with an additional 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Card holders. Smartphones will se up to Rs 8,000 off, TVs will see up to Rs 6,000 discounts, laptops will see up to Rs 10,000 off, and other products will see discounts of up to Rs 7,000. Among smartphones, Mi 10 series, Redmi 9 series, Redmi Note 9 series, and more will see discounts, while Xiaomi's three Mi NoteBook series laptops will also be up for sale on discounted rates. Among accessories, Xiaomi's Beard Trimmer, Power Bank, Mi Band 5, Mi Band 4, Mi Box 4K, Redmi Smart Band, Mi Water Purifier, Mi Air Purifier, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C, Mi Watch Revolve, and more will see heavy discounts during the sale.

Among smartphones, the Mi 10T will be sold at a price of Rs 32,999, a Rs 7,000 discount over its Rs 39,999 price tag. The Mi 10i will be sold at a price of Rs 20,999, as against its Rs 24,999 price tag. Further, the Mi 10T Pro will be sold at a price of Rs 39,999 as against its Rs 47,999 price tag. Further, the Redmi 9 Power has been put on sale for a price of Rs 10,999 as against its original price of Rs 13,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro will be sold at a price of Rs 12,999, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be sold at Rs 14,999. a Rs 4,000 discount over its Rs 18,999 price tag. Apart from this, the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, and Redmi 9 Prime will be put for sale at discounted rates.

The Mi NoteBook Horizon will be sold for Rs 51,999 during the Mi Republic Day Sale, the Mi NoteBook 14 will be sold at Rs 40,999, as against its Rs 49,999 pricetag, and the Mi NoteBook e-Learning Edition will be sold for Rs 34,999, as against its original price of Rs 34,999.

Mi TVs will also be sold at discounts of up to Rs 6,000. The Mi TV QLED 4K will be sold at a price of Rs 54,999, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch will be sold at Rs 23,999, as against its Rs 25,999 price tag. Further, the MI TV 4A 32-inch Horizon Edition has been priced at Rs 14,999 during the Mi Republic Day Sale. Further, the Mi TV 4X will also be up for discount during the Mi Republic Day Sale.