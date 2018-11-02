Xiaomi India Ships Over 1 Million Mi TVs in 9 Months

Xiaomi India on Friday said it has shipped more than one million Mi LED TVs in the last nine months. Mi LED TV has become the top "Smart TV" brand in India, according to market research firm IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker 2018Q2". "It took us years of planning to get the hardware design, smart Patchwall User Interface and software partnerships to deliver a truly smart TV experience for India," said Raghu Reddy, Head - Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India.After dominating the Indian smartphone market for four consecutive quarters, the Chinese electronics giant last month announced it will manufacture its popular Mi LED TVs in the country. Xiaomi has partnered Noida-based Dixon Technologies to locally manufacture Mi LED TVs at the state-of-the-art facility in Tirupati.The 32-acre Mi LED TV manufacturing plant now employs more than 850 people. The factory will be able to produce 100,000 Mi LED TVs per month by the first quarter of 2019, the company said.