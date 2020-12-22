Xiaomi India Teases New Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Coming on Jan 5 Next Year, Could It Be Mi 10i?

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India on January 5, 2021, that packs a 108-megapixel primary camera. Although the exact moniker details remain unclear, the teaser suggests that phone in question is Mi 10i that was spotted on Google Play Console listing earlier this month. Additionally, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which the Chinese tech company unveiled in China last month. More details from Xiaomi over its upcoming phone are expected soon.

The teaser clearly highlights that the smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera. The promotional poster also emphasises the letter 'i', along with the hashtag 'perfect 10,' therefore indicating that the phone is a part of the Mi 10 family. Earlier this month, tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Mi 10i on Google Play Console listing and suggested that the phone would launch in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Xiaomi already offers a bunch of smartphones under the Mi 10 family such as the vanilla Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. The company is rumoured to unveil the new Mi 11 series on December 28 in China.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10Guess what's coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10.05.01.21Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

If the rumours about the Mi 10i being a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are accurate, we can expect the smartphone to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 6.67-inch full-HD (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The quad rear camera setup would include a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Whereas, for video calls and selfies, the smartphone could come with a 16-megapixel camera at the front, housed in the central hole-punch cutout. Other features expected to be present on the Mi 10i include a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, and USB Type-C port.