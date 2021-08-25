Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced the launch of new TWS earbuds in India on September 3. Although the details of the earbuds remain clear, Xiaomi had earlier announced the launch of Redmi 10 Prime on the same day. The company already sells TWS earbuds in India under the Redmi brand and launched the Redmi Earbuds 2C in the country in October last year. The Redmi Earbuds 2C carry a price tag of Rs 1,299. Xiaomi also sells multiple Redmi TWS earbuds in China under the AirDots series.

It is possible Redmi is planning to launch Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds in India on September 3. Notably, the promotional poster teases a similar design as the Redmi AirDots 3. The device debuted in China in February this year with a price tag of CNY 199, which is roughly Rs 2,300. The earbuds draw power from the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Thanks to the Qualcomm chipset, Redmi AirDots 3 support aptX Adaptive codec for improved sound and low latency while playing games. Other features include 30 hours of battery with the charging case, USB Type-C port for charging, and IPX4 water resistance. Xiaomi may launch buds under a different moniker in India.

Meanwhile, Redmi has announced the launch of Redmi 10 Prime in India, which is said to be a rebranded Redmi 10, debuted globally recently. If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the Redmi 10 Prime to carry the same specifications. The Redmi 10 for the global market comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter. At the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi 10 with support for 18W charging.

