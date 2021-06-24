Xiaomi India Unveils Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls, Priced at Rs 1,999

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Webcam to let consumers enjoy video calling right on their smart-TV model. The webcam flaunts a minimalist design and offers Full-HD (1080p) videos at 25fps with a 71-degrees field of view. The Mi TV Webcam comes at a time when work-from-home and e-learnings have become the norm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The webcam comes equipped with Dual-Far Field microphones that can capture “clear audio" from up to 4 meters. It also has an in-built 3D Image Noise Reduction algorithm to suppress noise in any image appearing in low light. Notably, the webcam works not just with smart-TVs but can be used with both Windows and Mac laptops.

Xiaomi says that alongside its effortless usage, the webcam is “equally" easy to set up with the ‘Simple Plug and Play video’ mechanism. The new Mi TV Webcam sports an adjustable magnetic base that allows users to attach the device to any metal surface on the TV or PC to ensure a sturdy grip. It comes with a 1.5m removable USB Type-C port that assures connectivity across all TVs, laptops, and desktops, and allows interchange between Type-C and Type-A cables to connect. Android TV users can download Google Duo from the Play Store to start video calling with the Duo, Mi TV Webcam. Xiaomi states that all Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs (Android TV 8 and above), and all laptops (running Windows and macOS) are compatible with the device. In terms of security, the webcam comes with a physical shutter, adding an extra layer of safety. Since it also comes with a plug and play mechanism, users can disconnect the webcam with the device to ensure their safety. The webcam comes in a dual-tone Black and Grey finish and features a metal body. Mi TV Webcam will be available for a retail price of Rs 1,999 starting 28 June across Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.

