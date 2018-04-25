English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain Is Giving Away Redmi 5 And Redmi Note 5 For Retweets
Manu Kumar Jain is also among one of the most followed smartphone company leaders on Twitter in India with a following of more than 88,000.
Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain with Actor Hritik Roshan. (Image: Twitter)
According to the latest research reports, Xiaomi continued to lead the Indian smartphone market with 31.1 percent market share. Xiaomi was the leader with 25 percent market share in Q4 of 2017. According to Counterpoint's "Market Monitor" service, Samsung with 26.2 percent share was second, followed by Vivo at 5.8 percent share in the smartphone segment. The company's Global VP and Managing Director Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain just could not control the excitement. He tweeted thanking Mi Fans and said "I'm really grateful to all of you for the kind of support you've had for Xiaomi India! Thank you all"
In addition to this, the tweet also stated that if Mi Fans will retweet his previous tweet and he'll giveaway a Redmi 5 to 1 lucky winner and if his retweets reach 1,000, he will give one more Redmi Note 5 and if they reach 2,000 RTs & he will give one Redmi Note 5 Pro. Talk about giveaways, that were just part of the blogger community, Manu Kumar Jain has taken upon himself on the giveaway game. At the time of this article, the retweet counter had already reached more than 1000 for his tweet.
Xiaomi yesterday also announced that the Redmi Note 5 will be made available for sale on 25th April 2018 for a full 24 hour period that will start at 12 AM IST tonight. Sadly the Redmi Note 5 Pro which is one of the more desirable phones among the two will not be sold in this day-long sale. The Redmi Note 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 11,999. Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish.
Mi Fans! I'm really grateful to all of you for the kind of support you've had for @XiaomiIndia! Thank you all 🙏— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 24, 2018
RT my previous tweet and I'll giveaway a Redmi 5 to 1 lucky winner.
1,000 RTs & I will give one more Redmi Note 5.. 2,000 RTs & I will give one Redmi Note 5 Pro. https://t.co/NGKuIis468
| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
