Xiaomi is Bringing The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to India, And We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement

The traditional big names in the sports shoe ecosystem better watch out. Xiaomi, a brand that you may better remember for the Android phones that redefined the more affordable price points or the smart TVs that are giving the biggies in that ecosystem some sleepless nights, is now here with their sports shoes. These are called the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, which is a mouthful, but that isn’t even worth getting bogged down with considering the price tag that these shoes come with—they are up for crowdfunding right now for Rs 2,499 on the Mi India website.In this case, what crowdfunding means is that you pay the Rs 2,499 right now, which also includes a discount of Rs 500 as against the usual price of Rs 2,999 and reserve your pair once the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 arrive in India next month. Xiaomi says that the shipping for these shoes starts on March 15.These sports shoes aren’t short on technology either. These have been engineered using what Xiaomi calls the 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology. This means there is a mix of five different materials making up the mid-sole in the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, all joined together, in an attempt to find the mix between comfort, durability and performance. When we do get to experience these shoes, it will be interesting to see how they compare to the rivals. The battle of the mid-soles is being fought quite aggressively, and features the likes of Nike (React, Zoom and Zoom X), Reebok (FloatRide), Adidas (Pureboost and Ultraboost), Puma (Ignite 2.0), New Balance (Fresh Foam) and DC (UniLite) locked in competition over midsole technology that offers the ideal balance between responsiveness and cushioning for running, walking, and just daily wear.The upper is made of a breathable fabric, in line with what the likes of what Nike (Flyknit) and Reebok (Ultraknit) offer, for instance. Xiaomi is bringing the all-black, grey and blue colourways to India first, though we do expect the white and orange colourways to find their way to our shores in the near future.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.