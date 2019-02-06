English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi is Bringing The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to India, And We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement
Xiaomi is offering the all-black, grey and blue colourways in India at the moment.
Xiaomi is offering the all-black, grey and blue colourways in India at the moment.
Loading...
The traditional big names in the sports shoe ecosystem better watch out. Xiaomi, a brand that you may better remember for the Android phones that redefined the more affordable price points or the smart TVs that are giving the biggies in that ecosystem some sleepless nights, is now here with their sports shoes. These are called the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, which is a mouthful, but that isn’t even worth getting bogged down with considering the price tag that these shoes come with—they are up for crowdfunding right now for Rs 2,499 on the Mi India website.
In this case, what crowdfunding means is that you pay the Rs 2,499 right now, which also includes a discount of Rs 500 as against the usual price of Rs 2,999 and reserve your pair once the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 arrive in India next month. Xiaomi says that the shipping for these shoes starts on March 15.
These sports shoes aren’t short on technology either. These have been engineered using what Xiaomi calls the 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology. This means there is a mix of five different materials making up the mid-sole in the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, all joined together, in an attempt to find the mix between comfort, durability and performance. When we do get to experience these shoes, it will be interesting to see how they compare to the rivals. The battle of the mid-soles is being fought quite aggressively, and features the likes of Nike (React, Zoom and Zoom X), Reebok (FloatRide), Adidas (Pureboost and Ultraboost), Puma (Ignite 2.0), New Balance (Fresh Foam) and DC (UniLite) locked in competition over midsole technology that offers the ideal balance between responsiveness and cushioning for running, walking, and just daily wear.
The upper is made of a breathable fabric, in line with what the likes of what Nike (Flyknit) and Reebok (Ultraknit) offer, for instance. Xiaomi is bringing the all-black, grey and blue colourways to India first, though we do expect the white and orange colourways to find their way to our shores in the near future.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In this case, what crowdfunding means is that you pay the Rs 2,499 right now, which also includes a discount of Rs 500 as against the usual price of Rs 2,999 and reserve your pair once the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 arrive in India next month. Xiaomi says that the shipping for these shoes starts on March 15.
These sports shoes aren’t short on technology either. These have been engineered using what Xiaomi calls the 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology. This means there is a mix of five different materials making up the mid-sole in the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2, all joined together, in an attempt to find the mix between comfort, durability and performance. When we do get to experience these shoes, it will be interesting to see how they compare to the rivals. The battle of the mid-soles is being fought quite aggressively, and features the likes of Nike (React, Zoom and Zoom X), Reebok (FloatRide), Adidas (Pureboost and Ultraboost), Puma (Ignite 2.0), New Balance (Fresh Foam) and DC (UniLite) locked in competition over midsole technology that offers the ideal balance between responsiveness and cushioning for running, walking, and just daily wear.
The upper is made of a breathable fabric, in line with what the likes of what Nike (Flyknit) and Reebok (Ultraknit) offer, for instance. Xiaomi is bringing the all-black, grey and blue colourways to India first, though we do expect the white and orange colourways to find their way to our shores in the near future.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel is Having 'These Memories' But She Can't Tell If They are Real
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Review: We Looked Hard, But There Really Are no Faults
- No Longer 'Pale Blue Dot': The Earth May Stop Being Blue In 80 Years, Finds MIT Study
- Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results