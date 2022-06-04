Xiaomi Is Ending Support For These Redmi And Mi Smartphones: What It Means

Xiaomi is ending its support for a slew of smartphone models from here on. The company has added 10 more devices to its end of support (EOS) list this week, which means the said devices won’t be getting any firmware or software updates from the company.

Xiaomi hasn’t been very regular with its update cycle for devices, and in most cases, we have seen the company offer a maximum of one or two Android updates. The new EOS list of Xiaomi devices includes phones and tablets that have launched more than two years back.

And because Xiaomi has a fast device upgrade cycle, the company is forced to add more devices to its EOS list than most manufacturers in the market. The EOS list includes quite a few popular Redmi, Redmi Note, and Mi phones, and there are some Mi tablets as well in the mix. Here is the full list of Xiaomi devices that won’t get software updates anymore

– Redmi K20

– Redmi Note 7

– Redmi Note 7S

– Redmi Note 7 Pro

– Redmi 7

– Redmi Y3

– Mi Pad 4

– Mi Pad 4 Plus

– Mi Play

– Mi 9 SE

Out of these 10 devices, Redmi K20 is probably the most popular device that came out in the market more than three years ago. Mi Pad 4 is the last tablet Xiaomi launched before re-entering the market with the Xiaomi Pad 5 this year. Most Xiaomi phones are eligible for two Android versions, which is why none of these 10 devices got the latest MIUI 13 version.

Xiaomi is moving up the price chain, and its recent collaboration with Leica means we will be seeing more premium devices from the brand in the coming years. The company is expected to launch a new flagship model powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset and Leica-tuned cameras before the end of this year.

