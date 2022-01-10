Xiaomi India has announced the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India on January 19 at noon. The new edition phone will sit with existing models like Xiaomi 11 Ultra 5G, Mi 11X series, and the recently launched Mi 11i 5G. The Xiaomi 11T Pro’s official poster also reveals a black-coloured body and triple rear cameras, though the company may launch more colour options on launch day. Its dedicated website further showcases the front panel with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. We’ll get a 120Hz AMOLED display. The website also notes that Xiaomi will reveal a particular detail each day until the phone’s official launch on January 19.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launched: Price, Specifications & More

Notably, Xiaomi confirmed the development days after several reports claimed the imminent launch of Xiaomi 11T Pro in India. The smartphone first debuted alongside Xiaomi 11T globally back in September 2021.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Expected Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The screen comes with Xiaomi’s AdaptiveSync technology that adjusts the refresh rate automatically based on the content. Under the hood, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The global variant also gets 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The phone weighs 204 grams and measures 8.8mm in thickness.

Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 11T Pro houses a triple camera setup that features a 108-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/1.75 aperture. The primary camera is paired with an 8-megapixel shooter with a 120-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Notably, the main rear camera can shoot 8K videos at 30fps. At the front, we have a 16-megapixel selfie camera that can shoot Full-HD videos at 60fps. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Type-C port for charging. We also get Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging - similar to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that launched recently.

It is likely that the India-specific variant of the Xiaomi 11T Pro will come with the same specifications. Pricing details remain unclear.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.