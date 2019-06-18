Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T

Just Last week, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 9T smartphone for the international markets. In many ways, this is but a rebranded Redmi K20 smartphone, sporting a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera, it still is an interesting upper mid-range offering in the Android smartphone space. Now, the Chinese phone maker have come out with three-promotional videos, all of which talk about the notch-less Mi 9T by openly making fun of notches in other smartphones. Here's how they are being ridiculed in a set of three ads called Beware the Notch.

In a series of YouTube videos, Xiaomi is talking about how to 'Cut loose from notches with #Mi9T' and 'Share to save yourself from this disaster!' This is accompanies by the #PopUpInStyle hashtag. Each advertisement goes on to portray how notches are a distraction, resulting in hilarious outcomes. There is one At the hairdresser (You can view it here) and one at the dentist (View here), for instance.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T sports a 6.4-inch display sans notch. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired up to 6GB Ram and 128 GB of internal storage. At the back, the smartphone comprises a 48MP+13MP+8MP configuration. According to Xiaomi, the 48 MP primary sensors allows for pixel binning for better low light exposure, while the 13 MP wide-angle sensor allows for a wider frame and the 8MP telephoto sensor allows for 2X zoom facilities.