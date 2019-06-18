Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T

Xiaomi is talking about how to 'Cut loose from notches with #Mi9T' and 'Share to save yourself from this disaster!'

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
Xiaomi is talking about how to 'Cut loose from notches with #Mi9T' and 'Share to save yourself from this disaster!'
Just Last week, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 9T smartphone for the international markets. In many ways, this is but a rebranded Redmi K20 smartphone, sporting a notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera, it still is an interesting upper mid-range offering in the Android smartphone space. Now, the Chinese phone maker have come out with three-promotional videos, all of which talk about the notch-less Mi 9T by openly making fun of notches in other smartphones. Here's how they are being ridiculed in a set of three ads called Beware the Notch.

In a series of YouTube videos, Xiaomi is talking about how to 'Cut loose from notches with #Mi9T' and 'Share to save yourself from this disaster!' This is accompanies by the #PopUpInStyle hashtag. Each advertisement goes on to portray how notches are a distraction, resulting in hilarious outcomes. There is one At the hairdresser (You can view it here) and one at the dentist (View here), for instance.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T sports a 6.4-inch display sans notch. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired up to 6GB Ram and 128 GB of internal storage. At the back, the smartphone comprises a 48MP+13MP+8MP configuration. According to Xiaomi, the 48 MP primary sensors allows for pixel binning for better low light exposure, while the 13 MP wide-angle sensor allows for a wider frame and the 8MP telephoto sensor allows for 2X zoom facilities.

