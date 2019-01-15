Xiaomi is Targeting 1 Million Redmi Note 7 Sales in First Month

Redmi is targeting to sell 1 million units of its brand-new Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng Thomas had said on Weibo that the company stocked one million units of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. He had also claimed that even if customers are unable to buy it through the first sale, they would be able to avail it through the next few sales. The Note 7 comes in three models such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.The handset is currently only available in China, but considering Xiaomi brings all its Note devices to India (Note 3, Note 4, Note 5 and Note 6 Pro), we expect the Redmi Note 7 to also come to the country very soon. This is the first product launched by Redmi as an independent brand. Unlike its predecessors, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a premium glass body and a large screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display.The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option.