English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Xiaomi' is What This Couple Named Their New Born Daughter to Show Their Love For The Brand
This is the first time that someone has named their child after the name of a smartphone manufacturer.
'Xiaomi' is What This Couple Named Their New Born Daughter to Show Their Love For The Brand (Image: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/files)
The popularity of the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is quickly spreading throughout Asia. Xiaomi’s success is attributed to its smartphones that offer great price/performance ratios and it has maintained its value for money brand image quite well. Due to this the company has slowly and gradually gained a huge fan base, especially in Asian countries. Fans adopt different ways of showing their love for this Chinese smartphone manufacturer, but this time Xioami brand loving couple has shown their love by naming their child Xiaomi. This is the first time that someone has named their child after the name of a smartphone manufacturer. Incidentally, Xiaomi means small Rice in Mandarin is the main food for most Indonesian families.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
The disclosure was made by XIaomi’s global VP Wang Xang and he shared a picture of the child’s birth certificate along with the news on Twitter. Fredi Yana (27) and Delima (25), residents of Abungjayo Village, Abung Selatan, North Lapung gave their daughter this unusual name who was born in August 2017. The father, Fredi is said to have been a big fan of the Mi brand since 2016.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Nokia 6 (2018): Rs 15-20K Range Rivals
Last year something quite similar occurrence took place in India where parents from Chhattisgarh named their daughter 'GST' after the launch of India's biggest tax reform as she was born on July 1. The father of the girl child, Jagdish Prasad, said that the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform as a tax revolution on July 1, his daughter was born. So he could not hold his excitement and named her GST to make this day a memorable one.
Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look
Also Watch
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
The disclosure was made by XIaomi’s global VP Wang Xang and he shared a picture of the child’s birth certificate along with the news on Twitter. Fredi Yana (27) and Delima (25), residents of Abungjayo Village, Abung Selatan, North Lapung gave their daughter this unusual name who was born in August 2017. The father, Fredi is said to have been a big fan of the Mi brand since 2016.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Nokia 6 (2018): Rs 15-20K Range Rivals
How much do our fans love us? Well, Indonesian Mi Fans Fredi and Delima named their daughter "Xiaomi"! #Xiaomi #MiFans pic.twitter.com/oiC3fszb0u— Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) April 20, 2018
Last year something quite similar occurrence took place in India where parents from Chhattisgarh named their daughter 'GST' after the launch of India's biggest tax reform as she was born on July 1. The father of the girl child, Jagdish Prasad, said that the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform as a tax revolution on July 1, his daughter was born. So he could not hold his excitement and named her GST to make this day a memorable one.
Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Lionel Messi Scores in EU Court Battle to Trademark Name
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined