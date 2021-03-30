Xiaomi Launches AirPower-Like Wireless Charging Pad Alongside Smart Projector, Tri-Band Router

Xiaomi, on March 29 launched a slew of products including new smartphones in the Mi 11 range, a new fitness tracker, and some more products like the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, and two wireless chargers. The new Smart Projector and AX9000 Router add to the company’s existing line of home-based products, while the two new wireless chargers include Xiaomi’s attempt at making an Apple AirPower-like charging pad and an 80W mobile charging stand. The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro comes with full-HD output, as well as DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support. It runs on Android TV and support for Google Assistant as well. The Mi AX9000 router, on the other hand, boasts of tri-band support, active cooling, and high gain antennas. The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro has been launched at a price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs 85,900), the Mi AX9000 router is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,100), the 80W Charing Stand costs CNY 499 (roughly Rs 5,600), and the Mi Wireless Charging Pad costs CNY 599 (roughly Rs 6,700). It is not known when these products will be launched internationally.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro Specifications

The Mi Smart Projector 2 comes with a full-HD picture quality with up to 120-inch screen size and comes with a claimed peak brightness of 1,300 nits, enabled by a 0.47-inch DMD chip. There is HDR10 support and the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro comes with in-built 10W speakers with dual tweeters and dual full-range woofers. It also has DTS-HD and Dolby Audio, along with Bluetooth connectivity. The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro can make 40-degree adjustments to align the dimensions of the display. It further runs on Android TV and has built-in Chromecast with support for Google Assistant.

Mi AX9000 Router Specifications

The Mi AX9000 Router comes with tri-band support, meaning it supports three frequencies - 2.4Ghz, 5.2Ghz, and 5.8Ghz. In 2.4GHz mode, it can achieve speeds of up to 1,148Mbps, in 5.2GHz mode, the Mi AX9000 Router can reach speeds of up to 4,804Mbps, while in 5.8GHz mode, it can reach up to 2,402Mbps of speeds. The router also comes with high gain AoT antennas and has a cooling system built-in. There are eight LED indicators, USB 3.0 port, five LAN ports, and is powered by a Qualcomm IPQ8072 quad-core A53 CPU and dual-core NPU with 1GB RAM.

Mi Wireless Chargers Specifications

The Mi 80W Wireless Charging stand is capable of charging a smartphone wirelessly at a speed of up to 80W (given the smartphone supports such fast wireless charging). Xiaomi claims that this charger can charge a 5,000mAh battery to 100 percent in just 36 minutes. It has a double coild design and an in-built silent fan that can adjust its speed. The Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand also comes with overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, temperature protection, undervoltage protection, foreign body detection, and static protection built in.

The Mi Wireless Charging Pad, on the other hand, has a multi-coil setup with 19 charging coils that can charge up to three devices at once. The Mi Wireless Charging Pad is rectangular in shape and is attached via a USB cable. The Mi Wireless Charging Pad reminds us of the Apple AirPower - the Cupertino-based giant’s multi-device wireless charging dock that never saw the light of the day.