Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
The Himo T1 from Xiaomi comes with a 14,000mAh Li-ion battery with a nominal voltage of 48V, providing 14Ah/ 28Ah energy options.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched a minimalist, budget electric bike in China, named the Himo T1. The e-bike carries a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (around Rs 31,000). The new electric vehicle may look like a bicycle, but it comes with pedals which makes it more of an e-bike than a normal cycle. The Himo T1 features an LED headlight and an all-digital instrument cluster which displays information such as battery percentage, speed, time and more.
According to the company listing, the Himo T1 from Xiaomi comes with a 14,000mAh Li-ion battery with a nominal voltage of 48V, providing 14Ah/ 28Ah energy options. With the 14Ah option, the e-bike will be able to travel up to 60km, while the 28Ah option will enable the vehicle to travel up to 120km. Additionally, the company has also included a front suspension fork, dual coil-over rear suspension, hydraulic disc brake on the front, and drum brake on the rear. Xiaomi promises a dry braking distance of 4.5 meters.
Like many mopeds, the Himo T1 also packs pedals but they are mostly present to make the bike legal as an electric bicycle. There is no word on the top speed of the Himo T1. It weighs 53kg and measures 1515x665x1025mm. It will be released in three colours - Red, Gray, and White.
