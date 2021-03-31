tech

Xiaomi Launches First Foldable Mi Mix Fold With Liquid Camera Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC & More

The inner screen on the Mi Mix Fold is an 8.01-inch 4:3 OLED display with a 2,480x1,860 resolution, a standard display brightness of 600 nits, support for Dolby Vision HDR, and more.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced its first foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold. The Mi Mix Fold comes with a Samsung Galaxy Fold-like design, with a smaller screen on the outside, and a bigger foldable screen on the inside. The inner screen on the Mi Mix Fold is an 8.01-inch 4:3 OLED display with a 2,480×1,860 resolution, a standard display brightness of 600 nits, support for Dolby Vision HDR, and more. The outer screen is 6.52-inches in size and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company claims that the Mi Mix Fold’s hinge can withstand approximately 200,000 folds. There are also four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers on the Mi Mix Fold, which Xiaomi describes as 3D panoramic sound. As reported previously, the Mi Mix Fold is also the first smartphone to use a liquid lens on its camera. It has been priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,11,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and goes all the way up to CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs 1,45,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Mix Fold is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. There is a 5,020mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging - Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix Fold can charge fully in just 37 minutes. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Mi Mix Fold, which includes the liquid lens that allows for a telephoto lens with a close focusing distance of 3cm and optical zoom of 3x and hybrid zoom of up to 30x. Apart from the liquid lens, there is a primary 108-megapixel Samsung HMX sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Mi Mix Fold comes as Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone, even though Xiaomi was one of the first companies to tease a foldable smartphone more than two years ago, before the Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched. The first foldable teased by Xiaomi had a double-folding design where the tablet-sized screen could be folded backwards from both the right and left sides.

first published:March 31, 2021, 09:18 IST