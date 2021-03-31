Xiaomi Launches First Foldable Mi Mix Fold With Liquid Camera Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC & More

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced its first foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold. The Mi Mix Fold comes with a Samsung Galaxy Fold-like design, with a smaller screen on the outside, and a bigger foldable screen on the inside. The inner screen on the Mi Mix Fold is an 8.01-inch 4:3 OLED display with a 2,480×1,860 resolution, a standard display brightness of 600 nits, support for Dolby Vision HDR, and more. The outer screen is 6.52-inches in size and comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company claims that the Mi Mix Fold’s hinge can withstand approximately 200,000 folds. There are also four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers on the Mi Mix Fold, which Xiaomi describes as 3D panoramic sound. As reported previously, the Mi Mix Fold is also the first smartphone to use a liquid lens on its camera. It has been priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,11,800) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and goes all the way up to CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs 1,45,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Mix Fold is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. There is a 5,020mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging - Xiaomi claims that the Mi Mix Fold can charge fully in just 37 minutes. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Mi Mix Fold, which includes the liquid lens that allows for a telephoto lens with a close focusing distance of 3cm and optical zoom of 3x and hybrid zoom of up to 30x. Apart from the liquid lens, there is a primary 108-megapixel Samsung HMX sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Mi Mix Fold comes as Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone, even though Xiaomi was one of the first companies to tease a foldable smartphone more than two years ago, before the Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched. The first foldable teased by Xiaomi had a double-folding design where the tablet-sized screen could be folded backwards from both the right and left sides.