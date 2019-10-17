Xiaomi Launches Gaming Displays with a 34-inch QHD Curved Monitor at Just Rs 25,000

Xiaomi has entered yet another new segment of gadgets, with the launch of its first gaming monitors at an event in China. The company has launched two products to begin with, with the Mi Surface Display featuring a curved, 34-inch panel, and the Mi Display featuring a standard, 23.8-inch panel. Both the monitors feature bleeding edge bezels, and by the looks of it, will only be available in China for now.

The headlining product here is the Mi Surface Display 34-inch, which comes with a curved, 34-inch display panel with 1500R curvature. The display offers 21:9 aspect ratio, with screen resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels (2K). As with every gaming monitor worth its salt, the Mi Surface Display also features 144Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync support. The panel cover 121 percent of the sRGB colour gamut, and features a magnetically attaching bracket/stand, that allows users to rotate the display, or adjust its height. Priced at CNY 2,499 (~Rs 25,100), the Mi Surface Display is now up for pre-orders in China. Those who place pre-orders can avail the product at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 20,100), only for a select period of time.

The second monitor, simply called Mi Display 23.8-inch, features an LED-backlit full HD panel with 178-degree viewing angles. Apart from the bleeding edge bezels, the Mi Display is a more run-of-the-mill monitor in terms of its flatscreen display and the standard display bracket. While further specifications data is not available as of now, the Mi Display 23.8-inch is priced at CNY 699 (~Rs 7,000), making it a fairly price-conservative product for a gaming monitor.

The Mi Surface Display will be of particular interest to buyers, since it takes on a far more expensive segment with monitors such as the HP EliteDisplay 34-inch curved (~Rs 65,000), the Samsung Professional UltraWide 34-inch curved (~Rs 79,000) and the Acer Predator X34 curved (~Rs 85,000). In comparison to these, the Mi Surface Display's price range of about Rs 25,000 can potentially generate massive interest among the PC gaming and eSports community, and it will be interesting to see if the product comes to India as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.