Xiaomi Launches Gift Card Program on Mi.com: Here's How to Buy And Redeem The Cards
Mi Fans can now avail a host of Xiaomi products ranging from smartphones, accessories and televisions to smart devices using the new gift card program.
Xiaomi Introduces gift cards for its Mi fans. (photo for representation, image: Xiaomi India)
Qwikcilver, India’s SaaS-based prepaid card solutions provider has announced a partnership with Xiaomi to launch their Gift Card Program on mi.com. The gift cards will be issued by Qwikcilver and sold on mi.com, Xiaomi’s own website and the Mi Store App.
With the new gift card program, Mi Fans can now avail a host of Xiaomi products ranging from smartphones, accessories and televisions to smart devices. These gift cards come with a minimum and maximum purchase value of Rs 100 to Rs 10,000 respectively and a maximum of 10 gift cards can be availed in one order.
In order to purchase the Mi gift cards, users have to visit Xiaomi India's official website and open the dedicated page for the Mi Gift Cards. Once the users select their preferred gift card, they'll be required to enter user details like sender and receiver's info, gift card value and more. Users can then proceed to pay for the gift cards, following which, they will receive an email including the transaction details and the gift card value.
In order to redeem the Mi gift cards, the gift card holder will need to visit Mi Store app > My account > Add Gift Card and enter the 16-digit gift card number and a 6-digit pin received in their mail. Once the amount is accredited to their account, gift card holders can then proceed to make a purchase from Xiaomi. The gift cards hold a validity of 12 months from the date of purchase.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
