Xiaomi Launches its Compact 10,000mAh Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro With 22.5W Charging Speed

Xiaomi has finally launched its most "compact" power bank in India namely, the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro. It comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh and a fast-charging input and output of 22.5W. The key highlight of the device is its size that is said to easily fit in the user's pocket. Xiaomi currently offers a bunch of power banks in India under both Mi and Redmi brands; however, they have been traditionally bulky and measure minimum 12cm which makes them as tall as smartphones with a 5-inch display.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro features four ports that can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Its connectivity options include two USB Type-A, a single USB Type-C, and a micro-USB port. The USB Type-C port can also act as an input port as well as an output port and supports PD (power delivery). Xiaomi claims that with the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro, iPhone 11 users can fully charge the smartphone in 1 hour 45 minutes (against 3 hours and 52 minutes via standard chargers). Additionally, other devices like Mi A3 can attain a full charge in 2 hours 30 minutes while the Mi Watch Revolve can attain full battery with the same amount of time.

The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro also comes with 12 layer protection that is said to prevent it from input over-voltage, foreign metal objects, input under-voltage, battery over-current, and more. Right above the port array, there are four LED light indicators to show the battery levels. The power bank takes roughly four hours to fully charge via an 18W charger (included in the box). Whereas, it would take roughly six hours to charge with a 10W USB charger. The power measures 90x64x24mm, and in comparison, the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i that was launched earlier this year, measures 150x72x26mm.

The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro is available in India for Rs 1,099 and customers can purchase it via Mi store.