Xiaomi Launches Its First Wireless Charger With 10W Fast Charging Support in China
According to the official listing page of the new charger, it supports the universal Qi wireless charging standard and it is different from the wireless charger that the company previously introduced in the market.
Xiaomi has launched its latest accessory, a 10W universal fast charge wireless charger. According to the official listing page of the new charger, it supports the universal Qi wireless charging standard and it is different from the wireless charger that the company previously introduced in the market. The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) price in China has been set at CNY 69. It is available for purchase in the country through Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall, Jingdong, and Suning Tesco.
The new charging pad by the company supports more smartphones and can also go up to 10W. The Mi Wireless charger will support the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X at 7.5W, while scaling to 10W while charging the Samsung Galaxy S9. The specifications also point out that the charger will charge at 5W when plugged into a 5V supply with 2A current or 7.5W or 10W charging when plugged to 5V supply with 2.4A current.
Pairing the Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) with Quick Charge 2.0 or Quick Charge 3.0 users will be able to expect 7.5W or 10W power respectively, whereas along with a 5V/ 2A or 5V/ 2.4A adapter, the charger will provide 5W power. The Xiaomi Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition) supports USB Type-C interface, for which the USB Type-C cable comes bundled within the box.
