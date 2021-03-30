Xiaomi Launches Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G & Mi Smart Band 6 Alongside Mi 11 Ultra: Prices, Specs & More

Xiaomi held its “Mega" launch event on March 29, where the company announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra. Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi unveiled several other products like the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and the Mi Smart Band 6. The three smartphones add to the Mi 11 that debuted globally last month. Xiaomi is yet to introduce the Mi 11 series in India and has said that it will be “coming soon" to the country. The Mi 11 Pro has been launched at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 55,400) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 58,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs 63,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - black, green, and white. The Mi 11 Lite 5G, on the other hand, starts at a price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 25,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 28,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Mi 11 Lite 5G has also been launched in three colour options - Citrus Yellow, Mint Green, and Truffle Black. The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are already up for pre-orders in China, with the sales starting April 2. The Mi 11 Lite 5G will go on sale later this month, Xiaomi said.

Mi Smart Band 6 Price and Specifications

Apart from the three new smartphones, Xiaomi also launched its latest fitness tracker, the Mi Smart Band 6. The Mi Band 6 has been launched in two variants - a vanilla version and a special edition with NFC. The Mi Band 6 vanilla edition has been priced at CNY 229 (roughly Rs 2,500), while the special edition has been priced at CNY 279 (roughly Rs 3,000). The Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 1.1-inch display AMOLED display seen on the Mi Band 5. The display has a 326ppi pixel density, 450 nits of peak brightness, and is waterproof till up to 50 metres. It is backed by a 125mAh battery which is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The band takes two house to charge. The Mi Smart Band 6 supports 30 sports modes that can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. The Mi Band 6 also features 24×7 blood pression, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring, and also supports sleep tracking. It has been launched in seven colour options - Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Silver, White, and Yellow.

Mi 11 Pro Specifications

The Mi 11 Pro comes with a similar display to the Mi 11 Ultra - a quad-curved 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and has an A+ rating from DisplayMate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the Mi 11 Pro, along with a 551ppi pixel density. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Mi 11 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired and wireless charging. The Mi 11 Pro also comes with IP68 dust resistance.

There is a triple rear camera on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro that includes a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN2 primary shooter with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel tele-macro tertiary camera. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter on the Mi 11 Pro.

Connectivity options included are 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port for charging.

Mi 11 Lite 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The smartphone is powered by the recently-launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC with Adreno 642 GPU, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card. There is a 4,250mAh battery on board with support for 33W fast charging.

There is a triple rear camera on the Mi 11 Lite 5G, which includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter on the Mi 11 Lite 5G as well.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB type-C port for charging.