Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve at Smarter Living Event: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi today launched a new range of IoT products at its 'Smarter Living 2021' virtual event, along with the new Mi Band 5 and the Mi Watch Revolve. At the event, Xiaomi announced six new products - the new Mi Band 5, the Mi Watch Revolve, the new Mi Smart Speaker, an automatic soap dispenser, a smart bulb, and a pair of sports shoes. While some products have been made available immediately, the Mi Band 5 and the Mi Smart Speaker will be available for purchase starting October 1. The Mi Watch Revolve, on the other hand, will be made available on October 6. Lets take a look at all the new products from Xiaomi:

Mi Watch Revolve

The Mi Watch Revolve has been launched at a price of Rs. 10,999. The smartwatch will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 before Diwali. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a premium design, and is equipped with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with a circular dial, which is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an anti-scratch coating. The Mi Watch Revolve will have 112 different watch faces to choose from, and will come in five different colours - Midnight black, Astral Olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Neptune Blue, and Space Black. The Midnight Black is the only option with a leather strap. Rest of the Mi Watch Revolve models come with a silicon strap.

Mi Band 5

The Mi Band 5 is the successor to the Mi Band 4. With the new Mi Band 5, Xiaomi has introduced new features like magnetic charging, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) tracking, which uses a single universal metric to measure activity. Xiaomi also said that the new Mi Band 5 is water resistant till up to 50 metres underwater. It will have a 1.1-inch display, and come with 11 workout modes, along with an automatic activity tracking feature. This is the first time Xiaomi has also given a women's health tracker on the Mi Band, which tracks womens' menstrual cycles. Xiaomi has also introduced a feature that lets users control their smartphones camera with the new Mi Band 5. The Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs, 2,499 and will be made available on 1 October.

Mi Smart Speaker

With the new smart speaker, Xiaomi looks to bring the perfect balance of convenience and good sound quality to its customers. Powered by Google Assistant, the speaker comes with a premium metal mesh design with matte finish. The metal sheet is 0.7mm thick and comes with more than 10,000 holes to transmit sound. It comes with an LED light on top for letting users know when its activated. The top panel has controls like play/pause, volume up/down and a buton to turn the mic off. The Mi Smart Speaker uses a 12W front facing woofer with 63.5mm drivers. It is also loaded with a Texas Instrument sound driver, and DTS audio codec for a more original sound. The speaker can also be connected via Wi-Fi.

The Mi Smart Speaker can be paired with other IoT devices in the house to activate voice command. Two smart speakers can also be paired for a studio experience. The Mi Smart speaker also has a multi-room setup where different speakers can be synced to play the same music in different rooms. It can also stream feed from Mi cameras on your Mi TV, and can be linked to other smart devices in your house. The Mi Smart Speaker also supports Hindi inputs. It has been priced at Rs. 3,999, along with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. Mi Smart Speaker buyers will also get a free Gaana subscription for one year.

Mi Smart LED Bulb White

Xiamomi's new 7.5V smart bulb can be paired with smartphones to control brightness, and on/off. It can be paired with Google Assistant-based IoT products for voice control. The Mi Smart Buld has been made available at a price of Rs. 499 immidiately.

Apart from the Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Speaker, and the new smart bulb, Xiaomi also introduced a new automatic soap dispenser. The soap dispenser, which Xiaomi is calling "the most advanced way of washing hands," is equipped with a proximity sensor to detect hand movement. The micro motor on the soap dispenser is is super silent and effecient. Xiaomi's automatic soap dispenser also comes with an on/off button on top. It has been priced at Rs. 999 available today. Xiaomi also launched a pair of sports shoes for customers priced at Rs. 1,499.