Xiaomi's Mi Charge Turbo Offers 30W Wireless Charging Speeds
Xiaomi posted a teaser on its official Weibo account that read 'September 9, talk with your wireless future', indicating that the new technology might provide faster wireless solutions and 5G support.
Xiaomi posted a teaser on its official Weibo account that read 'September 9, talk with your wireless future', indicating that the new technology might provide faster wireless solutions and 5G support.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Charge Turbo 30W Wireless Charging Technology. The launch event took place in China earlier today where the company confirmed that the wireless charging technology will support 30W charge, making it the fastest one available on the market. As of now, Samsung and Huawei offer 25W wireless charging. Xiaomi also announced that the Mi 9 Pro 5G will be the first phone to feature it.
In addition, the Chinese tech giant also announced a wireless charging pad, with support for the new Mi Charge Turbo standard. During the launch event, Xiaomi took out time to tease that it is currently working on a 40W wireless charging system. While the pricing details or specification about the new technology were not revealed, it is being speculated that the new wireless charging system will be introduced closer to the launch of Mi 9 Pro 5G. As claimed by Xiaomi, the new Mi Charge Turbo standard comes with a capability of charging a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in roughly 70 minutes.
In addition, the Mi 9 Pro 5G will come with reverse wireless charging support, which is said to be able to charge an iPhone XS up to 20 percent in 30 minutes. In a Weibo post, the company also said that it will be launching a bunch of new accessories with the Mi 9 Pro 5G, which will include 30W wireless charging pad, as well as a 20W smart wireless pad. Its 40W wireless charging tech has also entered the testing phase, which means that it will be available in markets by the end of the year or early next year.
Apart from this, the Chinese tech giant also offers 27W fast charging support on its flagship Mi 9 as well as the Redmi K20 Pro. In March 2019, the company also teased its 100W Super Charge Turbo Technology, which is yet to roll out on a commercial device.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Goes Gaga Over Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Dance Rehearsal Video
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- Watch: Horse Bites Rival Jockey In an Attempt to Win Race in France
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it
- Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report