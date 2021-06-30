Xiaomi has launched its new flagship laptop, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X15. The Mi Notebook Pro X15 has been launched with Intel’s 11th generation Core processors and a 3.5K OLED display. The Mi Notebook Pro X15 has been launched in China at a price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs 92,100) onwards for the 11th Generation Intel i5 chipset and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,15,000) for the 11th Generation Intel i7 variant, which also has more RAM and storage. Both the variants are currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting July 9. It is not known as to when the Mi Notebook Pro X15 will be available in the Indian market.

The Mi 11 Notebook Pro X15 runs on Windows 10 and features a 15.6-inch 3.5K Samsung E4 OLED display with a pixel density of 226 pixels per inch and a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Mi Notebook Pro X15 is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics as standard and up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop also has up to 1TB of SSD storage. Xiaomi has given a full-size backlit keyboard on the Mi Notebook Pro X15. There is a built-in ambient light sensor that allows the machine to automatically adjust the lightning of the keyboard as well as the display according to the environment. There is an 80Whr battery on the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 that is claimed to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The laptop supports 130W fast charging and can charge 50 percent of the battery on the Mi Notebook Pro X 15 in just 25 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Notebook Pro X15 has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, two USB-A Gen 2 ports, a USB type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. There is a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here