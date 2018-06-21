English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Launches Mi Pocket Speaker 2 For Rs 1,499
Xiaomi's Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is available through Xiaomi’s website, Mi.com.
Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2.
Chinese brand Xiaomi has launched new speakers called Mi Pocket Speaker 2 in India. Xiaomi speakers are available in black and white colours. The company has competitively priced the speakers at Rs 1,499. The speakers come with 1,200 mAh battery which should give 7 hours of continuous music playback, as per the company. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 features a top-mounted control button that can be used to control music playback, adjust volume and connect to Bluetooth devices.
The speaker also comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Also, the speakers can be connected to any iOS or Android smartphone, thanks to Bluetooth 4.1. The speaker comes with 5W speaker and has an impedance of 4 ohms and a frequency ranging between 20Hz – 20KHz. Additionally, Xiaomi has teamed up with German audio brand Tymphany to implement ‘fabric net design’ that offers “crystal clear sound with perfect bass and treble”, as per the company.
According to the company, the Bluetooth speaker is built of aluminium with an anodized oxide coating for a premium finish. The lower part of the speaker is made of PC + ABS alloy and also features an LED indicator. Xiaomi's Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is available through Xiaomi’s website, Mi.com, from today.
Introducing the all-new Mi Pocket Speaker 2— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 21, 2018
- Minimalist design
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Professional Tymphany 5W speaker
- 7 hours of continuous music playback
Mi Pocket Speaker 2 goes on sale at 12 noon only on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl #Mitakshari #WorldMusicDay pic.twitter.com/nTH3G9K7lO
