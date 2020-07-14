Xiaomi Launches Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India: Price, Features and More

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new portable tire inflator air pump, the Mi Portable Air Compressor in India. The device is currently available under Xiaomi's crowdfunding campaign and is priced at Rs 2,999. The Mi Portable Air Compressor is currently available in black colour option, and it is worth noting, the device will see a marginal price increase of Rs 3,499 once the crowdfunding campaign is over. The company has announced that the shipping of the Mi Portable Air Compressor will start from August 10.

According to Xiaomi, the portable air compressor sports a digital display that detects the tire pressure continuously and stops automatically once it has reached that level. To facilitate working in the dark, the device also packs an LED light as well. The Mi Portable Air Compressor is powered by a 2,000mAh lithium-ion battery. The battery takes about three hours to charge completely and takes six minutes to fill a car tire and just three minutes for a bicycle tire, as per Xiaomi. The device can create pressure of up to 145psi and also comes with a preset control system to inflate any sports-related equipment like a football or basketball.

Additionally, the air compressor also offers an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi and a sensor accuracy of ±2ps. The device is also equipped with a heat dissipation feature as well as a built-in Shock absorbing pad to reduce cylinder vibration while working. when fully charged, the Mi Portable Air Compressor carried enough power to inflate five car tires or right bicycle tires. As far as charging of the device is concerned, the portable air compressor can be charged with any power bank through its Micro-USB port and doesn't require an external power source at all.