Xiaomi Launches Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Pillow, Mi Charger And More Everyday Use Products

After launching the successor to its Redmi Y series recently as the Redmi Y2, Xiaomi has now introduced new products in its Xiaomi ecosystem. The company has announced four new offerings, including a pen, t-shirt, charging cable, U-shaped pillow and more. With this, Xiaomi aims to expand its portfolio in the country to offer everyday-use products to its users. Before this, the company had showcased these products, alongside a range of others, in its offline retail store 'Mi Home' in New Delhi that also has an experience zone.The products launched by Xiaomi today include:comes in an aluminium body and will be available for Rs 179.made with a combination of cotton and natural latex. It will be available in two colours: Grey and Beige at a price of Rs 999.The Xiaomi T-shirt with minimalistic design will be available in three basic colours: Grey, Black and White and will be available for Rs 399.is used for charging Mi Band 2 and Mi Band- HRX Edition and will be available for Rs 129.All the newly launched products will be available on Xiaomi's official website in India starting midnight June 15, 2018.