Xiaomi Launches Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Pillow, Mi Charger And More Everyday Use Products
Xiaomi is expanding its portfolio in India with everyday budget products.
Xiaomi has introduced new products in the Xiaomi ecosystem. (Image: Xiaomi)
After launching the successor to its Redmi Y series recently as the Redmi Y2, Xiaomi has now introduced new products in its Xiaomi ecosystem. The company has announced four new offerings, including a pen, t-shirt, charging cable, U-shaped pillow and more. With this, Xiaomi aims to expand its portfolio in the country to offer everyday-use products to its users. Before this, the company had showcased these products, alongside a range of others, in its offline retail store 'Mi Home' in New Delhi that also has an experience zone.
The products launched by Xiaomi today include:
• Mi Rollerball Pen: comes in an aluminium body and will be available for Rs 179.
• Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow: made with a combination of cotton and natural latex. It will be available in two colours: Grey and Beige at a price of Rs 999.
• Mi I Love Mi T-Shirt: The Xiaomi T-shirt with minimalistic design will be available in three basic colours: Grey, Black and White and will be available for Rs 399.
• Mi Band 2 Charge Cable is used for charging Mi Band 2 and Mi Band- HRX Edition and will be available for Rs 129.
All the newly launched products will be available on Xiaomi's official website in India starting midnight June 15, 2018.
