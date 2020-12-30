Xiaomi Launches Mi Router AX6000 With Up To 4,804Mbps Speed: Price, Specifications & More

Chinese giant Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Router AX6000 that is capable of achieving speeds of up to 4,804mbps. The new router has only been launched in China as of now and adds to the company's existing line of Wi-Fi routers. The Mi Router AX6000 comes with six external high-gain antennas and Wi-Fi 6 support, along with an external AIoT antenna. The Mi AX6000 router has been priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs 6,800) in China and will be on sale in the country starting January 8 2021. The dual-band router is powered by a Qualcommm processor and boasts of up to 4,804mbps speeds depending on the connected frequency.

The Mi Router AX6000 has been launched in a single black colour option which is up for pre-booking in China already. The router offers a host of security features and also has a management app that works on all Android, iOS smartphones and on the web. The Mi Router AX6000 has LED indicators for various functions. It runs on MiWiFi ROM based on OpenWRT, and is powered by Qualcomm's IPQ5018 processor, and uses a 1.0GHz Network Processor Unit (NPU). The Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor is paired with 512MB of RAM and offers dual-band support. Xiaomi claims that the router can deliver up to 574mbps speeds on a 2.4GHz frequency and up to 4,804mbps on 5GHz. There are six external high gain antenna's and one external AIoT antenna, as mentioned above.

The Mi Router AX6000 is touted to have a natural heat dissipation design to keep it cool 24x7. There are LED indicators for the system, internet, AIoT status, and network ports. The Mi Router AX6000 can connect up to 16 devices and the company says that it is ideal for multi-storey apartments as well.

Xiaomi also says that the AX6000 router works seamlessly with the company's AIoT devices and will sync Wi-Fi passwords across all devices without having to automatically reconnect each one. For Xiaomi smartphones, the Mi Router AX6000 can provide exclusive, ultra-low latency connection for a better gaming experience. In terms of security, the Mi Router AX6000 includes WPA-PSK/ WPA2-PSK/ WPA3-SAE encryption, hidden SSID, and intelligent anti-scratch network.