Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition With Bezel-Less Design in India, Priced at Rs 23,999

Xiaomi has refreshed its Mi TV 4A lineup with the new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. The latest model is more or less similar to the existing Mi TV 4A 40 with minor tweaks. The 40-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition features Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology to provide an “accurate screen calibration" and contrasts. The smart TV also comes with a bezel-less design to enhance the viewing experience. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition offers Full-HD resolution and will compete against popular budget smart-TVs in India such as OnePlus TV 40Y1 and TCL 40-inch Full-HD TV (2020). The latest Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition carries a price tag of Rs 23,999, while the regular model costs Rs 22,999. Xiaomi also offers Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in two other sizes - 43-inch and 32-inch. It is available to purchase via Mi stores, Mi Home, Flipkart, and other official retail partners. Availability will be subject to the respective state government’ COVID-19 guidelines.

In terms of specifications, the new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon features a 40-inch screen with 1920×1080 pixel resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android TV 9 with PatchWall on top with access to content from Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and many others. The latest PatchWall includes a Kids Mode that suggests “suitable content" for children and Live TV & Sports section that provides access to live content select OTT platforms. Users can discover the latest and trending content in India with ‘Smart Recommendations.’ The TV also supports Google Assistant to let users search content or control connected smart home devices via voice commands. It features two DTS-HD supporting speakers that deliver a total audio output of 20W. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon packs a quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. Connectivity options two USB-A ports, three HDMI ports, a single AV port and a LAN slot.

