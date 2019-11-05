Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 5 Pro 4K QLED TV at Around Rs 37,000

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 5 Pro in China. The latest flagship television from Xiaomi features a quantom dot QLED display panel, with 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. The new television features a no-screw frame design that is only 5.9mm thick, and also comes with super thin bezels on all sides. The QLED panel is available in three sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch, and will compete against similar QLED offerings from Samsung and closer rivals, OnePlus.

The Mi TV 5 Pro features a new processor that is claimed to be 63 percent more powerful than its predecessor. This, coupled with the QLED panel, is capable of supporting 8K video playback, offers native 4K playback, HDR10, and MEMC motion coprocessor for smooth video playback. The audio configuration features two full range speakers on either side, and two composite speakers towards the centre along with a sub-woofer, with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Surround sound. The new Mi TV 5 Pro runs on Xiaomi's Patchwall OS, and can work as an AIoT Home Hub, which means users will be able to use the TV as a smart home IoT controller.

The Mi TV 5 Pro is so far only unveiled in China, and as of now, there is no word regarding the new TVs coming to India. The Mi TV 5 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (~Rs 37,500) for the 55-inch model, CNY 4,999 (~Rs 50,500) for 65-inch and CNY 9,999 (~Rs 1,01,000) for the 75-inch model.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.