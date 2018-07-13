English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Launches Mijia Quartz Watch With Classic Looks in China
The Mijia Quartz watch will come in white, grey and black colour options.
Xiaomi Mijia Quartz Watch.
Xiaomi’s Mijia platform now has a new addition called the Mijia Quartz Watch. Essentially, the new product is a hybrid watch which will combine classic looks with limited smart features. The watch has been priced at CNY 349 (approximately Rs 3,500). The watch could fill in a gap for customers looking for a watch that carries a classic look but still has a few smart features. It has a CR2430 battery which means it will require the charging time like some of the other smartwatches in the market.
The 40mm watch comes with two classic dials which show the time while a smaller dial underneath indicates the number of steps taken by a user while wearing the watch. The steps are calculated with a help of a pedometer. The watch also has supports world time and automatically adjusts the time. To add to this, it will also give users call and alarm notifications as well as inactive alerts.
However, since the watch does not have a proper display, users will have to access their fitness data through a smartphone app. The watch stays connected with the app via Bluetooth 4.0. The Mijia Quartz watch will come in white, grey and black colour options. Also, the body of the watch is waterproof up to 30 meters. The watch will start selling on July 17 through Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin and Tmall Xiaomi Flagship Store.
