Xiaomi Launches New Mi Notebook Laptop with 8th Gen Intel Processors in China
The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook is all set to go on sale in China starting from August 28.
Xiaomi Launches New Mi Notebook Laptop with 8th Gen Intel Processors; Not Launched in India Yet
Xiaomi has expanded its range of laptops with the launch of the new 15.6-inch Mi Notebook in its home market of China for starting price of 3,999 yuan (Rs 40,800 in Indian currency approximately). The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook is all set to go on sale in China starting from August 28. And, there is no word regarding the global availability for now. The laptop is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core processors with SSDs integrated inside.
The laptop will be available in three configurations starting at price of RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 40,800), and going all the way up to RMB 4,499 (approximately Rs 45,900), and RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,000). There is no word on the launch of Mi Notebook in the markets outside China.
The new 15.6-inch Xiaomi Mi Notebook sports a full HD display. The base model is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 4GB of RAM while the mid-tier has the same processor with 8GB of RAM. The top-end variant comes running eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM. In the graphics department, the laptop features an Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU with 2GB of VRAM.
The laptop comes with a dual-fan and dual-air outlet design. It is equipped with 2+2 heat pipe layout that makes it effective in dissipating the heat that the processor generates. The latest Xiaomi Mi Notebook flaunts two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and a DC port. The laptop offers two 3W speakers and Dolby Audio surround sound technology to deliver an immersive media experience.
