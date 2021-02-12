Xiaomi Led Indian Smartphone Market With 27% Share in Q4 2020; Apple, Samsung Register Growth

2020 started off as a decent-looking year for tech. However, the spike in coronavirus pandemic cases across the world slowed down smartphone sales as well as development, in some cases temporarily. Despite a slow first half, smartphone brands went all out on new smartphone launches and aggressive marketing, which coupled with months worth of pent-up demand, to make the market bounce back, resulting in over 100 million shipments by the end of Q4 2020.

According to CMRs Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q4 2020, the Indian smartphone market grew 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 2020. Xiaomi emerged as the market leader in the fourth quarter of last year, as the Chinese manufacturer captured 27 percent of the market to become the number one smartphone brand in Q4 2020 in India. Samsung followed Xiaomi, as the South Korean giant secured a 20 percent market share of the smartphone market and 19 percent of the total mobile handset market in Q4 2020. Vivo followed Samsung in terms of smartphone shipments, capturing 14 percent of the market in Q4 2020, followed by Realme with an 11 percent market share, while Oppo came fifth with a total of 10 percent market share. Xiaomi's numbers include the Poco brand, according to the CMR report. Apple came sixth in the terms of smartphone shipments.

In terms of 5G smartphone shipments, OnePlus led the market with a 58 percent share, followed by Apple that secured 20 percent of the 5G smartphone market in India in Q4 2020.

Among top brands, Xiaomi saw a 10 percent YoY growth, Samsung recorder 35 percent YoY growth, Realme recorded 50 percent growth, Oppo grew by 14 percent, OnePlus shipments recorded a remarkable 177 percent year-on-year growth, and Micromax grew by 75 percent. Other brands like Itel (260%), Infinix (81%), Tecno (161%), and LG (210%) also registered decent YoY growth in terms of shipments in Q4 2020. The CMR report, while saying that Apple "continued its remarkable growth" but did not give any number. It, however, said that Apple took 90 percent of the eSIM-enabled smartphones in calendar year 2020.