Xiaomi Likely to Launch new Mi CC9 in China on July 2

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new smartphone Mi CC9, the first in the new ‘CC’ series, on 2 July. The date was officially announced on the company’s Weibo profile with an invitation to the event that will take place in Beijing, China.

The new ‘CC’ series was made official last week. Xiaomi says that the handsets under this series will be targeted at young consumers. The company also said that the majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts. During the weekend, the company posted a few promo images, revealing the meaning behind the term ‘CC’ -- Chic and Cool, Curious and Creative, Challenge and Carry On and Camera Clicks were some of the giveaways.

Alleged photos of the Mi CC9 had also surfaced on Weibo, showing the front as well as the back of the upcoming phone. If the photos turn out to be legit, the smartphone could sport an all-display front and little-to-no bezel at the bottom of the display. The Mi CC9 is also expected to feature a motorised flip camera just like the Asus 6Z (ZenFone 6), which would include a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

It is also rumoured that the handset would be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC. The recently leaked image also shows that there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, which means it could feature one under the display.

The Mi CC9 will be the first smartphone from Xiaomi in collaboration with Chinese smartphone maker Meitu which it acquired late last year. The new smartphone, along with other upcoming phones under the CC series, will include enhanced photography experience and will have products based on the concept of “Xiaomi with Meitu AI Aesthetics Lab”. While Xiaomi will be playing a major role in designing the hardware, Meitu should offer various software capabilities including image editing technologies.