Xiaomi Likely to Roll 0ut Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in February
Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and have 108-megapixel cameras.
Mi Note 10 Pro (Image Source: NDTV Gadgets)
Xiaomi apparently is going to roll out two flagship Mi 10 phones, and both the phones are likely to be launched together. The pair will comprise of Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and as per a report. The arrival of these phones will apparently be targeted for February, during the Mobile World Congress.
The report mentions about an unofficial specs sheet, as per which the Xiaomi Mi 10 is likely to have an OLED screen of 6.5-inch with 90Hz refresh rate. Both, the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 865. According to a report that mentions its specs sheet, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in 8GB or 12GB RAM variants, while the Mi 10 Pro will be available in 12GB RAM variant only.
Apparently, the Mi 10 will have a quad-camera setup with 108MP main camera, along with 20MP, 12MP and 5MP snappers. The phone will house a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired, 30W wireless and 10W reverse-wireless charging feature. As per the report, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro too will have a 108MP main camera with a trio of 48MP + 12MP + 8MP auxiliary shooters. The device will have a 4,500mAh battery and will support 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging, said the unofficial specs sheet.
